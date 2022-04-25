BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $266.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,969. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.68. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.