Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $728,357.23 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $728,357.23 and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

