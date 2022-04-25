Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $565.21 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $565.21 million and $52.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.27 or 0.00081741 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.00390708 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

