BitSend (BSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

BitSend (BSD) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, BitSend has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $75,535.97 and $10.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00249424 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019045 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00631351 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,163,060 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.