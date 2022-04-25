BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Tops $0.0018

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $36,435.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00238713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007349 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005897 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005150 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002463 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

