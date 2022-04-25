BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.45

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.45 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

