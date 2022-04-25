BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $95.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

