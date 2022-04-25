BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZWU traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.50. The company had a trading volume of 476,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,577. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.27. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of C$12.30 and a twelve month high of C$13.88.

