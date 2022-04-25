Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $416.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

