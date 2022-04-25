Brokerages Anticipate Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Clene posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 132,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,001.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 319,243 shares of company stock worth $947,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 74,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,348. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

