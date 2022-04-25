Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will post $74.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.47 million and the highest is $76.42 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $308.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.61 million to $313.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $336.44 million, with estimates ranging from $325.88 million to $349.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. 21,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,814. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

