Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $34.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.33 million and the highest is $37.23 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $23.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.83 million, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 58,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.