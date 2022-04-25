Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. KemPharm posted sales of $12.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $20.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 million to $25.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.86 million, with estimates ranging from $25.97 million to $69.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,828. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 276,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KemPharm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

