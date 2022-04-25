Brokerages Anticipate Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMLP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 79,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $173.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

