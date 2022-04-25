Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.50. American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.98. 36,970,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,074,848. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.