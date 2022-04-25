Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $0.50. American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $19.98. 36,970,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,074,848. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,568 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

