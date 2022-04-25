Brokerages Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $51.55 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 425.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $131.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $206.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.07 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $231.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,445,577 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after buying an additional 230,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

