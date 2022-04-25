Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

BLI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $387.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $53.42.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

