Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $9.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.80. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

