Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target at $56.08

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

Several brokerages have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 29,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,439. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.32, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

