Brokerages Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $17.00

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

BV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BrightView by 22.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth $379,000.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 159,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

