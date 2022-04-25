Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $58.20

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 26,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,636,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 16,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

