Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $41.70

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:CMC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.56. 29,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,253. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 579,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 287,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 417.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 84,627 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

