Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £150.31

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £150.31 ($195.56).

FLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £159.90 ($208.04) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($179.55) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($201.67) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($201.67) to £138 ($179.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($193.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 8,190 ($106.56). 271,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,265. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,600 ($98.88) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($211.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,143.67 and a 200-day moving average of £109.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

