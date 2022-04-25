Brokerages Set Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Target Price at $5.99

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GETVF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.53) to €7.65 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.57) to €7.50 ($8.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.56) to €6.50 ($6.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Mediaset España Comunicación stock remained flat at $$5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audiovisual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.