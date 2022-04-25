Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $105.88

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $67.53. 639,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,859. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

