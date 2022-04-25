Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT at $722.50

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $722.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.63) to GBX 710 ($9.24) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.91) to GBX 650 ($8.46) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($10.15) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Investec raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$8.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.