Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $51.06

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.06.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE PHR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 138.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

