Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $51.06

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.06.
PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE PHR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 138.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
