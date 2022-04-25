Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Target Price at $76.64

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,354,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at about $192,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,122. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

