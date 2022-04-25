Brokerages Set Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT at $8.86

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

SGBAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SES from €8.10 ($8.71) to €7.30 ($7.85) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SES from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SES from €8.40 ($9.03) to €9.15 ($9.84) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. SES has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.19.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities analysts expect that SES will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

