Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.22% of Brunswick worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 44.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.57. 19,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,417. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

