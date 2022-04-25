BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives $195.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

