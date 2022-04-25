Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.73

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 79113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.99) to GBX 1,836 ($23.40) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.68) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($26.77) to GBX 2,280 ($29.06) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,383.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

