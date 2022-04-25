Burency (BUY) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

Burency (BUY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $147,034.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burency has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

