Callahan Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $74,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

