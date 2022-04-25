Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $83.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

