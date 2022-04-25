Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.12 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $365.29 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

