Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $250.03 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.52 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

