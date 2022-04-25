Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $442.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

