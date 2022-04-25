Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.94 on Monday, hitting C$34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,652. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.70. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$19.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.05.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416 over the last 90 days.

About Cameco (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.