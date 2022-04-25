CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Up 4.7%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.00. 9,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 711,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $2,757,930. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CareDx by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 28.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 65.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.