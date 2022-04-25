Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 71,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,892,723 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $17.20.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.50) to GBX 1,537 ($20.00) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

In other news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,685 shares of company stock worth $2,032,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.