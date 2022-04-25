Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €21.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.89) target price on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EPA CA opened at €19.64 ($21.12) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.03. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($17.54) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($25.46).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

