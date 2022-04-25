Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.58.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a twelve month low of $79.28 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Carvana by 89.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth about $39,601,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

