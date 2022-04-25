Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $2.70 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $94,263.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

