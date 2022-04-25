Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Catalent worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

