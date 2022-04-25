Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.13

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $115.27, with a volume of 570231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.95.
About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.