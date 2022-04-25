Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $11.92

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $12.67. Celularity shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 3,679 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELU shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts expect that Celularity Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celularity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

