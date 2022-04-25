CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.26

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 91477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.