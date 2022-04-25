CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.26

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 91477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

