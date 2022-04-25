Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Market Cap of $103.93 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $103.93 million and $292,248.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.90 or 0.07313158 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.