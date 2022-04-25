Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 18813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$17.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

